Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 240.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,199 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $92,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.88.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $418,628,327. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.