Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,759 shares during the quarter. Ping Identity accounts for 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.69% of Ping Identity worth $38,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ping Identity by 13.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. 237,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,150. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

