Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,276 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $35,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ACIW stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

