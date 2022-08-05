Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $28.91 Million Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.78% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $28,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,985. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

