Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $26.23 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.88. 94,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,660. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.