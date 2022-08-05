Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.34% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $30,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

