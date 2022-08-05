Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,229 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.39% of Bruker worth $37,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bruker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,616. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

