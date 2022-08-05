Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of PCRX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. 2,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,192. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,158,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $23,281,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,296,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

