Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Announces Earnings Results

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In related news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,804. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 374.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

