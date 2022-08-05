Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PACB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,065,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 96,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

