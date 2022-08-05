Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance
PACB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,065,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
