Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 316,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,407,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,968,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

