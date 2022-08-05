Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 30th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Trading Up 6.4 %

TSE:OVV traded up C$3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$62.40. 176,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,982. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$28.10 and a 12-month high of C$79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.64.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.21 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 22.8843385 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

