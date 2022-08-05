Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $15.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. 245,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ovintiv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ovintiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

