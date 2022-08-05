Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,302 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.