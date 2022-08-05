Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Outfront Media has a payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $340,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

