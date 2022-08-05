Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTIC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Saturday, July 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday.

Otonomy Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

