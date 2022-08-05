Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) CFO Sells $205,643.90 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.