Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,958. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

