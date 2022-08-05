Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,229. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

