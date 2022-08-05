Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $93,036.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00062923 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.