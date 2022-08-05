Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $49.31 million and $421,438.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00623096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 49,398,512 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

