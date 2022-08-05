Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $49.31 million and $421,438.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00623096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036065 BTC.
Origin Dollar Coin Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 49,398,512 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
