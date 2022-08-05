O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Stephens

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $765.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $749.23.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $706.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $649.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.31. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.