ORAO Network Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $145,821.08 and approximately $29,629.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00632807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036099 BTC.
ORAO Network Coin Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ORAO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ORAO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.