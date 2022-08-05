OppFi (OPFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. On average, analysts expect OppFi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In other OppFi news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,307.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,285.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $38,901.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,705.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 157,712 shares of company stock valued at $495,254. Insiders own 88.69% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

