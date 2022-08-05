Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,969 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 195,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,548. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

