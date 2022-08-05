Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 136,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,411. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

