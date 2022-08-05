Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. 84,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,880. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

