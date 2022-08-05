Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 484 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after acquiring an additional 836,243 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. 150,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,150. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

