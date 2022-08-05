Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 147 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in DexCom by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 76,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

