Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.51. 45,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,855. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.