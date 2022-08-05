Ontology Gas Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $137.26 million and $18.90 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,795,360 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

