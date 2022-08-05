OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.46. 16,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 500,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.92 million, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,171,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,294.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,059 shares of company stock valued at $271,356. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. CWM LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

