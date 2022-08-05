Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.80.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 324,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,969. Omnicell has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.43.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 28.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 32.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

