Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.18.

OLN stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Olin has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In other news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,064,019. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

