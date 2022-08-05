Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 184.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 356,684 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $28,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Olin by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 37.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Olin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

