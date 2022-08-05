ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.50 EPS.

ODP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ODP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 9,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,661. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.89. ODP has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ODP by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

