Oddz Hits One Day Volume of $1.52 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Oddz has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00621804 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015808 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Oddz Coin Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
