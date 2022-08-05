Oddz Hits One Day Volume of $1.52 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Oddz has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00621804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

