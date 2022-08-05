Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OBCI opened at $12.97 on Monday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of -0.25.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

