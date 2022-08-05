ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.20. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in ObsEva by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

