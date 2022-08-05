Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 157,534 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $4,730,746.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,189,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,887,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 716.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

