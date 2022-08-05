Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPI opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

