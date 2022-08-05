Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMI opened at $9.63 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

In related news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $92,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.