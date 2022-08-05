Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) PT Lowered to $5.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 669,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

