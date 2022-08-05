Nutrien Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Nutrien has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nutrien to earn $15.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE NTR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.80. 303,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,898. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.