Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $27.77 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $125.60 million and $27.77 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.33 or 0.00092652 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,019.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003653 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064753 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,948,038 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

