NULS Price Up 9.4% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. NULS has a total market cap of $25.55 million and $4.19 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00632034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

