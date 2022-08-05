Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,254,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.51 and its 200 day moving average is $322.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

