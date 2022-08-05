Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,120 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.48. 3,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

