Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,888,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

