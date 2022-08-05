Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 673,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 68,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

